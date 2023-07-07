The magnesium alloy car body and battery box cover appear blurred out in photos and it is unclear how the parts will be used. Photo: Chongqing Millison Technologies Inc
The magnesium alloy car body and battery box cover appear blurred out in photos and it is unclear how the parts will be used. Photo: Chongqing Millison Technologies Inc
Science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists say supersized magnesium parts pave the way for cheaper, lighter cars

  • Researchers in China produce giant car parts using technology similar to Tesla’s ‘gigacasting’ – a process that has cut production times and costs
  • Magnesium alloys could absorb impacts and offer advantages over more common aluminium-based materials, professor says

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 7 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The magnesium alloy car body and battery box cover appear blurred out in photos and it is unclear how the parts will be used. Photo: Chongqing Millison Technologies Inc
The magnesium alloy car body and battery box cover appear blurred out in photos and it is unclear how the parts will be used. Photo: Chongqing Millison Technologies Inc
READ FULL ARTICLE