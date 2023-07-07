The magnesium alloy car body and battery box cover appear blurred out in photos and it is unclear how the parts will be used. Photo: Chongqing Millison Technologies Inc
Chinese scientists say supersized magnesium parts pave the way for cheaper, lighter cars
- Researchers in China produce giant car parts using technology similar to Tesla’s ‘gigacasting’ – a process that has cut production times and costs
- Magnesium alloys could absorb impacts and offer advantages over more common aluminium-based materials, professor says
