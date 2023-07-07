The China-led International Lunar Research Station programme intends to establish a permanent base at the moon’s south pole. Illustration: China National Space Administration
Western companies drawn to China’s lunar research station project
- Hawaii-based organisation and Swiss aerospace start-up reach agreements with Deep Space Exploration Laboratory in Anhui province
- The lab is leading the Chinese space agency’s programme to build a permanent base at the moon’s south pole
The China-led International Lunar Research Station programme intends to establish a permanent base at the moon’s south pole. Illustration: China National Space Administration