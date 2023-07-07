From the town of Futaba in northeastern Japan, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is shown on July 4, 2023. Photo: Kyodo
Science
Nuclear experts named in Fukushima waste water report not fully consulted by IAEA before release: Chinese researcher

  • Liu Senlin is cited in the IAEA report but says it was released in haste and there was no consensus from experts about outcomes, says Chinese media
  • He says despite the fact measures for water control may comply with current IAEA safety standards, they might not comply with standards in three decades

Victoria Bela

Updated: 4:00pm, 7 Jul, 2023

