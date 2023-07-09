A Huawei employee explains the AI weather model during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on Friday. Photo: AFP
Huawei Cloud team says AI model produces faster, more accurate weather forecasts
- Pangu-Weather found to be ‘10,000 times faster’ than the most powerful forecasting tool currently in use, according to researchers
- It can come up with forecasts in seconds, including humidity, wind speed, temperature, sea level pressure and disaster warnings
