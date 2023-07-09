Scientists from the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research take readings during their expedition last year. Photo: The Cryosphere
How deep is the snow on Mt Everest? A Chinese team says it’s deeper than previously thought
- Radar readings taken during an expedition along the north slope suggest the snowpack’s thickness to be more than nine metres at some points
- The results could help understand the effects of climate change at extremely high elevations, researchers say
