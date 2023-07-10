The Huadian Tianjin Haijing power station generates both salt and electricity. Photo: Weibo
Salt + light + tech = record-setting Chinese solar power station

  • A massive array of panels erected at a salt farm in Tianjin is up and running, generating enough electricity for more than a million homes
  • The field is also home to a thriving aquaculture business breeding shrimp

Victoria Bela

Updated: 8:07pm, 10 Jul, 2023

