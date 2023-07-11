Solid-state batteries are a safer option but large-scale usage has been held back by high production costs. Photo: AFP
Could Chinese team’s new EV battery tech offer top-class performance at a fraction of the cost?
- Performance of all-solid-state device developed by Chinese researchers akin to that of advanced varieties, findings published in Nature Communications say
- It can also be produced for a lower price, holding out great promise for commercial applications, study says
