The Zhuque-2 from Chinese aerospace company LandSpace makes history as the first methane-powered rocket launched successfully into orbit. Photo: Weibo
breaking | China beats SpaceX with world’s first methane-powered rocket launch
- Chinese scientists are celebrating after the projectile blasted off successfully from the Gobi desert at 9am on Wednesday
- The Zhuque-2 launch puts private aerospace company LandSpace in front for the race to liquid oxygen methane rocket technology
