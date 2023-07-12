The Zhuque-2 from Chinese aerospace company LandSpace makes history as the first methane-powered rocket launched successfully into orbit. Photo: Weibo
breaking | China beats SpaceX with world’s first methane-powered rocket launch

  • Chinese scientists are celebrating after the projectile blasted off successfully from the Gobi desert at 9am on Wednesday
  • The Zhuque-2 launch puts private aerospace company LandSpace in front for the race to liquid oxygen methane rocket technology

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 10:46am, 12 Jul, 2023

