Taiwan has announced new biosafety research facilities but stressed that they will not be developing bioweapons. Photo: AP
Taiwan has announced new biosafety research facilities but stressed that they will not be developing bioweapons. Photo: AP
Taiwan
China /  Science

Taiwan’s new biosafety lab to counter – not develop – bioweapons, defence ministry says

  • Island says new facilities will research ways to fend off biological warfare and help prevent future pandemics
  • The project was announced after Taipei denied a media report claiming the US asked Taiwan to develop biological weapons

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 10:00am, 15 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
</