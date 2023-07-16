An artist’s illustration of Ice and Snow World by Zhuhai Huafa Group, due to be ready in November 2025. Photo: Handout
China’s tech hub Shenzhen to get indoor ski resort as big as ‘11 football pitches’ by 2025
- The world’s largest indoor ski resort, Wanda Snow Park in northern China, is the size of about nine football pitches
- State of the art facilities at new Shenzhen snow park will include 83m ski drop and 441m single ski track, both records for China
