Researchers in China said they have made an industrial breakthrough that could reduce the problem of plastic pollution. Photo: AFP
Chinese scientists claim lead in race for viable biodegradable plastics
- Research team says its working production line can produce key ingredients at a scale 10 times higher than current processes
- The breakthrough overcomes the main obstacle to replace environmentally polluting disposable plastic products, they said
