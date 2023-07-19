Yang Liwei said the new spacecraft would have a “critical role” in the space station and crewed moon landing mission. Photo: Weibo
China says it will launch reusable spacecraft as soon as 2027
- It will have capacity for seven astronauts, according to deputy chief engineering designer of manned space programme
- The spacecraft will ‘play a critical role in future construction of China’s space station and moon landing mission’, he says
