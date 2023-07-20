Equipment being installed atop a 5G base station in northwest China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: Xinhua
China built more 5G base stations in 3 months than US did in 2 years
- More than 600,000 stations added by China in three months to June, compared with 100,000 for US in 2019-2021
- 3 million mark comes six months early amid Beijing’s push to boost economy, as well as drop in costs and better tech payback, industry officials say
