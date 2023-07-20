Equipment being installed atop a 5G base station in northwest China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: Xinhua
Equipment being installed atop a 5G base station in northwest China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: Xinhua
China built more 5G base stations in 3 months than US did in 2 years

  • More than 600,000 stations added by China in three months to June, compared with 100,000 for US in 2019-2021
  • 3 million mark comes six months early amid Beijing’s push to boost economy, as well as drop in costs and better tech payback, industry officials say

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 20 Jul, 2023

