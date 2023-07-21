An aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023, shows the drilling site of a superdeep borehole in Jiange County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. The drilling of a superdeep borehole began on Thursday in the Sichuan Basin. Photo: Xinhua
China starts drilling another 10,000-metre hole in search for natural gas reserve, and future energy security
- Exploration of the challenging Shendi Chuanke-1 Well in Sichuan Basin will be part of China’s Deep Earth drilling project
- Since 2021, China has become the world’s fourth largest producer of natural gas, a new pillar of China’s energy supply
