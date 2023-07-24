A research team from China’s Northeastern University says its smart bandage can detect and identify bacterial skin infections, as well as provide appropriate treatment. Photo: Shutterstock
China scientists make bacteria-beating bandage to outsmart superbugs
- Researchers say the ‘test-to-treat’ smart dressing can identify and treat drug-resistant bacteria as well as common infections
- Hydrogel layer placed against a wound changes colour within three hours if an infection is present, they say
