A research team from China’s Northeastern University says its smart bandage can detect and identify bacterial skin infections, as well as provide appropriate treatment. Photo: Shutterstock
China scientists make bacteria-beating bandage to outsmart superbugs

  • Researchers say the ‘test-to-treat’ smart dressing can identify and treat drug-resistant bacteria as well as common infections
  • Hydrogel layer placed against a wound changes colour within three hours if an infection is present, they say

Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 24 Jul, 2023

