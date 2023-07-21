Illustration: Henry Wong
Axed China Initiative’s racial profiling legacy haunts scientists in US

  • Controversial policy targeting academics of Chinese heritage was shut down last year but those affected say the scrutiny has never stopped
  • Studies confirm that many still feel under suspicion, with fear and anxiety hampering their research, while some are returning to China

Echo Xie
Updated: 11:00pm, 21 Jul, 2023

