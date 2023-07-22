After months of struggle, Jackie Lee, a final-year PhD student specialising in computational and applied mathematics at the University of Texas at Austin, decided to work at a research centre in Beijing after graduation this year. Lee, who prefers scientific research over working in the financial industry, had turned down an earlier job offer from US investment banker Goldman Sachs. When faced with the prospect of working as a Chinese scientist in the United States, Lee, 27, said he felt such a position was not safe or secure given growing political uncertainties between China and the US. “The advantage of working in the US is that I can earn more. But there’s a glass ceiling for Asians here, and the trend is getting worse because of geopolitics,” said Lee, a native of Shanxi province. Uncertainty over US-China relations and a more research-favourable environment at home are luring more Chinese PhD graduates in science, technology, engineering and mechanics (STEM) disciplines to return to China for work or research, despite concerns about the intense competition at home in their respective fields. Since 2018, when then-US president Donald Trump launched the China Initiative to combat suspected Chinese theft of American scientific research secrets and technologies, the US has lost much of the best Chinese talent to its Asian competitor. Hard data on the exodus is difficult to obtain, but statistics published by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in April showed that the US lost 896 scientific authors in 2021 while China gained 3,108 in the same period. The long-term stay rate of Chinese STEM PhD graduates in the US has also decreased since the Trump administration. Before 2017, more than 80 per cent of graduates said they had planned to stay in the US after receiving their doctorate. By 2021, the figure fell to 74 per cent, according to the Survey of Earned Doctorates, which collects samples of around 50,000 new research doctorate graduates annually from American universities. China, meanwhile, aims to attract more STEM talent to achieve its goal of technological self-reliance. Beijing is particularly focused on developing critical industries, such as supercomputing, which Lee specialises in. “One good reason for me to return to Beijing is that I can better develop my expertise in computer-assisted engineering with the research position,” Lee said. With China planning to build a supercomputing internet by the end of 2025, top computer experts are in demand, and local governments are eager to lure them. In Beijing, talent like Lee, who return from overseas, enjoy generous benefits in addition to big bonuses, such as subsidised housing, free children’s school enrolment, and infrastructure and loan support if they start their own businesse s. Like Lee, Noah Tsui, a second-year PhD student majoring in computer science at the University of New Hampshire, is also considering returning home as the US seeks to de-risk from China. “For me, the biggest impact of the deterioration of Sino-US relations is the decoupling of personnel. It’s extremely difficult for people to move between the two countries, given visa and flight restrictions,” said the 28-year-old from Shandong province. The denial rates for F-1 visas increased from a low of 15 per cent in 2014 to a record high of 35 per cent in 2022, according to a report published by the CATO Institute in May. F1 visas allow foreign students to study at American universities and schools. Tsui said some of his friends, whose majors are not directly related to the military, could only obtain a one-year F-1 student visa instead of the preferred five-year document. One-year student visas mean that during most of a six-year doctoral study, students are not able to leave the US, even to visit relatives. But Tsui is still hesitant about whether to leave the US. He said a major concern is that he would need to build his connections in China from scratch if he gives up his research career in the US. Why did I abandon my Chinese name? asks New York student in moving podcast “PhD [graduates] returning to China are still considered outsiders in the [domestic scientific research] market. I think domestically cultivated talent will outcompete us in terms of connections,” Tsui said. Returning to China’s hi-tech talent market is not easy, according to Kun Dai, assistant professor of educational administration and policy at Chinese University of Hong Kong. Local governments have set higher bars for incentives as competition among high quality talent has intensified. “Some cities now restrict doctoral graduate schools to be among the top 50 in the world to be eligible for rewards and subsidies,” he said. Beijing has become “cautious” about recruiting returned PhD graduates, according to Dai. “China’s employment situation is not desirable this year, so the high-end talent markets need time to digest the oversupply. Meanwhile, Beijing has become low key about promoting the return of high-end talent after it quietly scrapped the Thousand Talents programme.” In 2008, China began efforts to entice foreign scientists and researchers to relocate to China through its Thousand Talents programme, aimed at strengthening the nation’s scientific capabilities. But in 2018, amid growing suspicions about espionage, the plan came under the scrutiny of the US government. The highly publicised programme has since been muted in China’s state media. Lockdowns prompt Chinese studying overseas to think twice about returning home “In the foreseeable five to 10 years, as long as there is no serious conflict between the two countries, the US will still be the priority for Chinese students to study for STEM PhDs, given the reputation of the Ivy League,” Dai said. “But the key to the return of talent lies in the implementation of talent policies. “The point is whether the high-end talent can really enjoy the benefits and feel they are respected,” he said.