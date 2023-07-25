The latest Kuaizhou-1A rocket launch took place last week in the Gobi desert. Photo: Xinhua
US risks falling behind China in rapid satellite launches, report warns
- Researchers say that China is probably ahead of the US in ability to quickly launch or replace satellites in event of conflict
- Country has been developing tactically responsive space launch abilities over the past decade, Georgetown University study says
The latest Kuaizhou-1A rocket launch took place last week in the Gobi desert. Photo: Xinhua