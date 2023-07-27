China has launched its first communications satellite bearing an ultra-thin flexible solar wing as it tests technologies for the country’s planned 13,000-satellite broadband megaconstellation in low Earth orbit to rival SpaceX’s Starlink. Lingxi-03, developed by the Beijing-based start-up GalaxySpace , lifted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in Shanxi province in central China on top of a Long March 2D rocket at 10.50am on Sunday. Lingxi-03’s bendable solar panel measures about 1mm thick – similar to a credit card and only 5 per cent of the thickness of a traditional solar panel – according to state broadcaster CCTV. When folded inside a rocket, the solar array is 5cm (2 inches) thick, and it expands to 9 metres long and 2.5 metres wide (29.5 feet by 8.2 feet) once operational in orbit. Previously, China had only used such solar panels to power its Tiangong space station , CCTV reported on Sunday. “These solar wings are small, lightweight and easy to store. They absorb more solar energy than traditional solar panels do and are especially suitable for large-scale stackable satellite launches,” Zhu Zhengxian, chief technology officer of GalaxySpace, told China Science Daily on Tuesday. Lingxi-03 is also China’s first satellite with an integrated main body structure, according to Zhu. Inspired by the chassis of a car and thanks to cutting-edge diecast technologies, the satellite platform was suited to subsequent mass production, he said. Lingxi-03 is equipped with a digital payload that can handle tens of gigabytes of data per second, and will verify technologies related to next-generation low-orbit broadband communications, active thermal control and stackable satellite release, among others, the satellite’s chief commander Hu Zhao told CCTV. “It synthesises many functions of a ground-based station and can analyse an enormous amount of user information,” Hu said. US risks falling behind China in rapid satellite launches: report Lingxi-03 has an open-frame design, which means all instruments are directly attached to the exterior of the satellite and exposed to the harsh space environment. This required extraordinary radiation protection and temperature control for the electronics on Lingxi-03, Hu said. GalaxySpace was founded in 2018 as the first company dedicated to satellite-based internet services in China. The company reportedly raised funding that put its value at $1.58 billion in September. In March 2022, GalaxySpace launched six communications satellites into low Earth orbit for an experimental network nicknamed the “mini-spider constellation” and carried out successful 5G network tests. Zhu said the company would accelerate research into core technologies such as phased array antennas for direct satellite-to-device communications, and collaborate with partners along the industrial chain to help advance construction of the national constellation known as Guowang. Later this year, China will launch the first batch of its Guowang satellites, SpaceNews reported in March. Meanwhile, there are more than 4,500 Starlink satellites in orbit, according to astronomer Jonathan McDowell who tracks launches on his website. Chinese scientists developing AI algorithms to dodge space junk The number of Starlink satellites is likely to reach 42,000 within 10 years. Together with megaconstellation plans proposed by China and other Western companies, the total number of satellites may easily surpass 60,000, making low Earth orbit much more crowded and potentially more dangerous. The launch on Sunday also included three remote sensing satellites on board: Skysight AS-01, AS-02, and AS-03. All three are owned by the Beijing-based Skysight Technology, as part of the company’s commercial constellation to observe Earth in the radar, optical and infrared wavebands.