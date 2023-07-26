Chinese and Thai scientists work together to assemble and install the Thailand Tokamak-1. Photo: Handout
Thailand debuts first tokamak with help of Chinese scientists in milestone for Southeast Asia’s clean energy research
- The reactor, which mimics the nuclear fusion process of the sun, is the first for an Asean member and is upgraded from an earlier one built by China
- Fusion energy is produced without creating greenhouse gases or nuclear radioactive waste, making it ideal for a carbon-neutral future
