The story of curry’s migration from South Asia to Southeast Asia reveals much about the ancient spice trade, say researchers who have analysed 1,800-year-old stone tools in Vietnam. Photo: Shutterstock
Remnants of curry dating back 1,800 years found on stone tools in Southeast Asia is oldest outside India
- International team examines ancient stone tools in Vietnam and finds clues to ancient spice trade, including cinnamon from Sri Lanka and nutmeg from Indonesia
- ‘Curries were most likely introduced to Southeast Asia by migrants during the period of early trade contact via the Indian Ocean’: paper
