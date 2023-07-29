The story of curry’s migration from South Asia to Southeast Asia reveals much about the ancient spice trade, say researchers who have analysed 1,800-year-old stone tools in Vietnam. Photo: Shutterstock
Remnants of curry dating back 1,800 years found on stone tools in Southeast Asia is oldest outside India

  • International team examines ancient stone tools in Vietnam and finds clues to ancient spice trade, including cinnamon from Sri Lanka and nutmeg from Indonesia
  • ‘Curries were most likely introduced to Southeast Asia by migrants during the period of early trade contact via the Indian Ocean’: paper

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Ohio

Updated: 7:00am, 29 Jul, 2023

