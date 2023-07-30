More than 350 bird species have been recorded at Poyang Lake in southeastern China’s Jiangxi province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Poyang Lake marks earliest dry season on record, sparking drought concerns

  • Water levels at China’s largest freshwater lake fall to 70-year low for the period, raising concerns about a repeat of last year’s parched conditions
  • Dry spells can affect irrigation water and drive migratory birds to artificial wetlands, raising risk of virus transmission

Echo Xie

Updated: 4:00pm, 30 Jul, 2023

