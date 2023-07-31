Hybrids of Japonica and Indica rice are stronger and more resistant to pests, diseases and drought. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists crack sterility code in hybrid rice, raising hopes for healthier, high-yield crops
- Researchers unlock secrets of how ‘killer’ and ‘guardian’ genes cause infertility in rice plants
- Study paves way for ‘super hybrid’ of Japonica and Indica subspecies, which could increase yields by over 15 per cent, according to co-author
