Hybrids of Japonica and Indica rice are stronger and more resistant to pests, diseases and drought. Photo: Shutterstock
Hybrids of Japonica and Indica rice are stronger and more resistant to pests, diseases and drought. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists crack sterility code in hybrid rice, raising hopes for healthier, high-yield crops

  • Researchers unlock secrets of how ‘killer’ and ‘guardian’ genes cause infertility in rice plants
  • Study paves way for ‘super hybrid’ of Japonica and Indica subspecies, which could increase yields by over 15 per cent, according to co-author

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 1:15pm, 31 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hybrids of Japonica and Indica rice are stronger and more resistant to pests, diseases and drought. Photo: Shutterstock
Hybrids of Japonica and Indica rice are stronger and more resistant to pests, diseases and drought. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE