China’s Project GW satellite programme - which aims to put 13,000 satellites in orbit - was launched by the National Development and Reform Commission, says aerothermal expert Qu Wei. Image: Shutterstock/Nasa
‘Forging ahead’: China boosts its Project GW satellite rival to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink
- China’s satellites likely to be in orbits lower than US counterparts ‘to minimise collision risks and maintain safe distances’
- Qu Wei, of China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics, accuses Starlink of initiating a space version of ‘enclosure movement’ in low-Earth orbit
