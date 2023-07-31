2 dead as Doksuri puts Beijing on red alert for floods

Beijing is on high alert as Tropical Storm Doksuri lashes the capital on its path northward, killing two people and forcing at least 31,000 people to flee their homes. Two bodies were found in waterways in Mentougou district, in the city’s west, during an emergency patrol on Monday morning, People’s Daily reported. Emergency management authorities in Mentougou evacuated 5,000 residents in the district’s mountainous areas, according to state broadcaster CCTV. More than 2,000 armed forces personnel were also sent to neighbouring Fangshan district to reinforce defences against rising waters. Authorities in Fangshan warned of flooding along the Dashi and Juma rivers and urged residents in nearby townships to pay attention to evacuation orders. Both districts reported landslides and flooding. Fengtai, Shijingshan, Haidian, Daxing and Huairou districts reported waterlogged roads, with services suspended on hundreds of bus services and several train routes throughout the city, according to state news agency Xinhua. Three trains were stranded on their way into Beijing, according to media reports. The storm also forced Beijing Capital International Airport to cancel 40 flights. Doksuri made landfall as a typhoon in southeast China on Friday morning, inducing landslides and flooding in Fujian province before tracking north to bring extreme rainfall to Beijing and its neighbouring provinces. While such storms are common in southeastern China in summer, it is unusual for them to affect the country’s north. On Saturday night, the National Meteorological Centre upgraded its national rainstorm alert to red, the highest in China’s four-tier weather warning system. It is the second rainstorm red alert issued since 2011. Meteorological authorities in Beijing maintained a red alert for rainstorms on Monday. The Beijing hydrological station also issued a red alert for flooding.