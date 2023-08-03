A high-speed train travels near Wuhan, in central China’s Hubei province. China’s railway experts have deployed AI-powered robots to assemble some of the most labour-intensive components of high-speed railway projects. Photo: Xinhua
Science
From ‘coolies’ to robots: China is fast-tracking high-speed rail with AI-powered builders

  • AI-powered machines are taking on some of hardest jobs on the world’s largest high-speed railway network
  • Faster, safer and more efficient robotic construction has implications for other infrastructure projects in China and around the world, experts say

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 3 Aug, 2023

