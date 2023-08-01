Xi Jinping called for greater support for scientific research. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese President Xi Jinping pledges more funding and support for research in face of international competition
- In an article published in a Communist Party journal, Xi said the country must achieve technological self-reliance and urged businesses to help fund research
- He also said China should work to ensure its ‘own research platforms, instruments and equipment’ could solve fundamental scientific questions
