The upgraded version of Qibbot is expected to have two arms, more joints in each arm and smoother moves. Photo: Youtube/ Qibbot
The upgraded version of Qibbot is expected to have two arms, more joints in each arm and smoother moves. Photo: Youtube/ Qibbot
Science
China /  Science

Chinese team beats Hollywood with ‘world’s fastest’ robot boxer – Qibbot

  • 3-member team at Qibo Robot Co creates giant ultra-fast teleoperated boxing robot, inspired by 2011 Hugh Jackson-starrer Real Steel
  • Plans are in the works to create an upgraded version by the end of the year, Qibo Robot founder Geng Tao says

Dannie Peng
Dannie Peng

Updated: 9:00am, 2 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The upgraded version of Qibbot is expected to have two arms, more joints in each arm and smoother moves. Photo: Youtube/ Qibbot
The upgraded version of Qibbot is expected to have two arms, more joints in each arm and smoother moves. Photo: Youtube/ Qibbot
READ FULL ARTICLE