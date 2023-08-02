The upgraded version of Qibbot is expected to have two arms, more joints in each arm and smoother moves. Photo: Youtube/ Qibbot
Chinese team beats Hollywood with ‘world’s fastest’ robot boxer – Qibbot
- 3-member team at Qibo Robot Co creates giant ultra-fast teleoperated boxing robot, inspired by 2011 Hugh Jackson-starrer Real Steel
- Plans are in the works to create an upgraded version by the end of the year, Qibo Robot founder Geng Tao says
