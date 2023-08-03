In addition to carbon dioxide emissions, Chinese scientists estimate 110 million tonnes of nitrous oxide and methane equivalent was emitted from fires in Canada this year. Photo: Reuters
Chinese scientists calculate 1 billion-tonne carbon dioxide emissions cost of Canadian wildfires
- Canadian government figures suggest emissions from disaster nearly double that of country’s total greenhouse gases from human activity in 2021
- Chinese fire expert says mass wildfires ’have an undeniable impact on global climate warming’
