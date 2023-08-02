With cooler seasons on the way, Beijing hopes to avoid a repeat of the Covid wave that slammed the country last year. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus in China: Beijing urges new vaccination drive as next Covid wave looms
- China’s top health agency urges elderly and vulnerable groups to get vaccinated ahead of cooler autumn weather
- Highly transmissible Omicron subvariant XBB is now the dominant strain of the virus in China
