Could Chinese team’s viral LK-99 video offer clue to superconductor holy grail for physicists?

  • Student duo at Wuhan science and technology university posts video showing replicated LK-99 superconductor crystal created by Korean team days before
  • As social media users hail the potential launch of a new industrial revolution, scepticism rules among mainstream physicists

Dannie Peng
Updated: 11:16pm, 2 Aug, 2023

