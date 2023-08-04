The scientific partnership between China and France of the Institut Pasteur of Shanghai has ended after 19 years. Photo: Weibo
‘Irreparable mess’: China and France dissolve 19-year scientific partnership in Shanghai
- Institut Pasteur of Shanghai renamed the Shanghai Institute of Immunology and Infection as scientific collaboration ends
- Students and researchers in the dark about what the demise of the partnership will mean for the future
The scientific partnership between China and France of the Institut Pasteur of Shanghai has ended after 19 years. Photo: Weibo