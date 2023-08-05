A new climate study suggests that our warmer world will strengthen the weather patterns the cause extreme weather. Photo: AP
A new climate study suggests that our warmer world will strengthen the weather patterns the cause extreme weather. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Global warming to drive more extreme weather through multi-year La Ninas, climate scientists say

  • International study says warmer climate will increase efficiency of weather patterns, leading to longer spans of severe rainfall, flooding
  • Researchers call for cuts to greenhouse gas emissions to ease ‘adverse impacts’ of extreme weather

Victoria Bela

Updated: 4:00pm, 5 Aug, 2023

