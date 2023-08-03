Scientists remain motivated to find a material that can conduct electricity without resistance at an everyday temperature and pressure. Photo: Shutterstock
Explainer |
What are superconductors and why are scientists sceptical about the LK-99 ‘breakthrough’?
- Many claims about discovering room-temperature superconductors have fallen flat but the hope of finding revolutionary material pushes research forward
- China places a high priority on the field and has funded major research projects with a strong, nationwide talent team
