The wind farm is located about 5,000 metres above sea level. Photo: Weibo
The wind farm is located about 5,000 metres above sea level. Photo: Weibo
Science
China /  Science

Tibet plugs into high-altitude wind power technology

  • Once fully operational, the facility in Cuomei county is expected to generate enough electricity for about 140,000 households
  • The turbines have been designed for the harsh high-altitude conditions of the Tibetan Plateau

Victoria Bela

Updated: 10:00pm, 4 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The wind farm is located about 5,000 metres above sea level. Photo: Weibo
The wind farm is located about 5,000 metres above sea level. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE