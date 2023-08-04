Tibet plugs into high-altitude wind power technology

The first phase of China’s highest altitude wind farm has been plugged into Tibet’s power grid, with plans to expand the system. The official Science and Technology Daily reported on Friday that the wind farm in Cuomei county, in the autonomous region’s southeast, comprised a series of turbines installed at at least 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) above sea level. The project has been developed by the China Three Gorges Corporation and, once completed, is expected to feed up to 200 million KWh into the grid each year, or enough power to meet the demand of almost 140,000 households, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Wang Liang, head of the Shannan branch of the corporation’s Tibet Energy Investment, told CCTV that the turbines were optimised for the high-altitude environment, with each turbine blade longer than similar units built at lower altitudes. Wang said the extra blade length would increase the area swept by the turbines by nearly 30 per cent, improving the system’s wind efficiency in the low atmospheric pressure. Typically ultra-high wind farms built between 3,500 and 5,500 metres are considered ultra-high altitude. Atmospheric pressure decreases with altitude, reducing the energy generated by wind turbines. But Wang told CCTV that the project would prove the viability of ultra-high altitude wind projects, disproving the suggestion that winds in the area would be too weak to have any developmental value. He said that 30 per cent of the Tibetan region had winds of at least 25km/h but these areas were mainly at altitudes of above 4,800 metres. According to the US Energy Information Administration, speeds above 20.9km/h are viable for utility-scale turbines. Wang said the project would lay the foundation for future farms and fill an industry gap. Liu Chunshan , head of turbine technology at the farm, said the turbines had also been designed to withstand the harsh environment of the Tibetan Plateau. The paint used on the surface of the turbines’ blades was highly elastic, making it resistant to the extreme weather on the plateau, Liu said. According to Wang, the turbines are also resistant to low temperatures and ice, and fitted with lightning protection technology. In addition, the turbines were designed to limit their impact on the area’s fragile environment. The turbines were set further apart to have less impact on animal grazing and topsoil removed to install the turbines was set aside to be reused after the project is completed. Based on the success of the first phase, Wang said the company would continue investing in the technology and bring more turbines online at the farm in the future. He said that due to the weather and complex terrain, it took about two months to transport the parts for the turbines to the farm site. Detailed road surveys were conducted in order to complete the process, Wang said. Wind power installation has continued to rise in the first half of this year, with 10.4 gigawatts of newly installed capacity, according to the National Energy Administration. The total installed wind capacity in China reached 389GW as of the end of June.