China aims to expand its high-speed railway network to 50,000km by 2025. Photo: Xinhua
A safety row hits a Chinese high-speed railway. How serious is the problem?
- State-owned outlet says foundation pillars for a rail bridge in Shandong were shorter than the design length and accuses a construction firm of cutting corners
- But engineering analysts suggest other factors, such as geology, must be considered before assuming the worst
China aims to expand its high-speed railway network to 50,000km by 2025. Photo: Xinhua