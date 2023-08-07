The discovery is the first complete panda skeleton found in an imperial tomb. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese archaeologists find first complete panda burial in 2,000-year-old Han dynasty tomb
- The animal, which may have been kept as a status symbol, had been sacrificed and buried with the Emperor Wen, who died in 157 BCE
- Although a panda’s skull was found in another Han dynasty tomb, this is the first time a complete skeleton has been found buried in such a manner
