The discovery is the first complete panda skeleton found in an imperial tomb. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Chinese archaeologists find first complete panda burial in 2,000-year-old Han dynasty tomb

  • The animal, which may have been kept as a status symbol, had been sacrificed and buried with the Emperor Wen, who died in 157 BCE
  • Although a panda’s skull was found in another Han dynasty tomb, this is the first time a complete skeleton has been found buried in such a manner

Echo Xie
Updated: 9:00am, 7 Aug, 2023

