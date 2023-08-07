The Sing device could become the first foreign payload carried on board the Tiangong space station. Photo: Xinhua
Indian equipment for China’s Tiangong space station faces export delay

  • Equipment developed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics to analyse interstellar gas has yet to receive an export licence
  • A scientist who played a leading role in the project says political tensions have not helped the process and ‘for now, there’s not much we can do’

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Ohio

Updated: 3:00pm, 7 Aug, 2023

