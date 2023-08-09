Black soldier fly larvae feeding on organic waste before they are harvested for animal feed and other products. Photo: Shutterstock
Can humble fly solve China’s protein problem as food stocks dwindle?
- Insect farm in Shanghai aims to turn kitchen scraps and other household waste into animal feed and fertilisers
- The technology is already in use in the Netherlands as a nutrient-rich and sustainable source of proteins
Black soldier fly larvae feeding on organic waste before they are harvested for animal feed and other products. Photo: Shutterstock