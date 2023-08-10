More than 70 of China’s new coal seam shearers are in use by major mining companies in the country. Photo: Weibo
China taps thinner coal seams as energy security drives push for fossil fuel
- New machine exploits ultra-thin coal beds at record rate – a major advantage as China turns to harder-to-mine deposits
- About 20 per cent of the country’s coal reserves are found in thin seams, but poor conditions and low profitability discourage extraction
More than 70 of China’s new coal seam shearers are in use by major mining companies in the country. Photo: Weibo