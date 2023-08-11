Scientists in China have claimed a major breakthrough in laser weapons technology, potentially changing the face of battle. Photo: US Marine Corps
Chinese military scientists claim to have achieved a ‘huge breakthrough’ on laser weapon technology

  • High-energy laser weapons can now operate ‘infinitely’ thanks to a new cooling system that completely eliminates the build-up of waste heat
  • The technology could significantly change the face of battle by extending engagement times, and increasing range and damage, researchers say

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen

Updated: 5:00pm, 11 Aug, 2023

