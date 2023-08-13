A Huawei staff member demonstrates the Pangu AI weather model. It is now being used by a major European weather agency. Photo: AFP
exclusive | Why European weather agency is using China’s Artificial Intelligence model
- A major European weather organisation is collaborating with Chinese tech giant Huawei to launch an AI-based forecasting system
- AI models have been described as the ‘quiet revolution’ of weather forecasting, which could be a game-changer for the industry
A Huawei staff member demonstrates the Pangu AI weather model. It is now being used by a major European weather agency. Photo: AFP