A Huawei staff member demonstrates the Pangu AI weather model. It is now being used by a major European weather agency. Photo: AFP
Science
exclusive | Why European weather agency is using China’s Artificial Intelligence model

  • A major European weather organisation is collaborating with Chinese tech giant Huawei to launch an AI-based forecasting system
  • AI models have been described as the ‘quiet revolution’ of weather forecasting, which could be a game-changer for the industry

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong

Updated: 9:00am, 13 Aug, 2023

