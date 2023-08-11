A new US investment ban aims to blunt China’s access to sensitive technologies such as semiconductors. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
‘We won’t feel intimidated’: Chinese scientists see limited impact from US hi-tech investment ban

  • Joe Biden’s executive order to block US dollars from flowing to sensitive technologies seen as having ‘more political significance’
  • Tech industry said to be less reliant on American funds in recent years and some in China see the restrictions as an opportunity

Dannie PengEcho XieZhang Tong
Dannie Peng, Echo Xie and Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 11 Aug, 2023

