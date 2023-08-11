A new US investment ban aims to blunt China’s access to sensitive technologies such as semiconductors. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
‘We won’t feel intimidated’: Chinese scientists see limited impact from US hi-tech investment ban
- Joe Biden’s executive order to block US dollars from flowing to sensitive technologies seen as having ‘more political significance’
- Tech industry said to be less reliant on American funds in recent years and some in China see the restrictions as an opportunity
