Guan Kunliang is recruiting staff for a new laboratory at Westlake University in Hangzhou. Photo: Westlake University
‘Genius’ biochemist Kunliang Guan returns to China from US to head new lab
- Guan takes up position at Westlake University in aftermath of National Institutes of Health investigation
- He joins former colleague neuroscientist Fu Xiangdong, who was forced to resign from the University of California, San Diego
Guan Kunliang is recruiting staff for a new laboratory at Westlake University in Hangzhou. Photo: Westlake University