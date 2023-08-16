China’s Ludi Tance 4-01 satellite lifts off from the Xichang launch centre on board a Long March 3B rocket. Photo: CASC
Latest China satellite to survey one-third of Earth in high-orbit breakthrough
- World’s first synthetic aperture radar satellite to operate outside low-Earth orbit will watch for earthquakes, disasters
- The Ludi Tance 4-01’s ‘all-day, all-weather’ observations will cover China and surrounding Asia-Pacific region
