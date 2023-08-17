China no longer requires mass Covid-19 testing, which could make it harder for the government to closely monitor a “third wave” of infections, according to experts. Photo: Getty Images
China’s rising Covid cases and new variant spark concerns about ‘third wave’
- The country’s coronavirus infections rebound, mirroring global trend, while immunity-evading EG.5 variant gains dominance
- Despite a surge in cases, the new strain does not appear to bring increase in severe illness or death
China no longer requires mass Covid-19 testing, which could make it harder for the government to closely monitor a “third wave” of infections, according to experts. Photo: Getty Images