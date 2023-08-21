Conventional microscope lenses cannot produce proper images of the very smallest objects. Photo: Shutterstock
Conventional microscope lenses cannot produce proper images of the very smallest objects. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese and British scientists create highest-resolution superlens

  • New technique creates lens that can detect images that are just tens of nanometres in size, far beyond the limits of traditional microscopes
  • The research was led by a team from the University of Hong Kong, along with China’s National Nanoscience Centre and British superlens pioneer John Pendry

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 9:38pm, 21 Aug, 2023

