Conventional microscope lenses cannot produce proper images of the very smallest objects. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese and British scientists create highest-resolution superlens
- New technique creates lens that can detect images that are just tens of nanometres in size, far beyond the limits of traditional microscopes
- The research was led by a team from the University of Hong Kong, along with China’s National Nanoscience Centre and British superlens pioneer John Pendry
