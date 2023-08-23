On August 11, Russia’s Luna-25 launches from Vostochny Cosmodrome. The spacecraft reported an “emergency situation on board” before contact was lost and it “ceased to exist”, Roscosmos said on Saturday. Photo: Roscosmos
Despite Luna-25 spacecraft crash, China expected to continue working with Russia in race for moon base
- Robotic probe was the first in a series of Russian missions planned as part of ILRS project but spun out of control and collided with the lunar surface on Saturday
- Stakes now high for India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission which aims to land this week at a similar latitude as the Luna-25 plan
On August 11, Russia’s Luna-25 launches from Vostochny Cosmodrome. The spacecraft reported an “emergency situation on board” before contact was lost and it “ceased to exist”, Roscosmos said on Saturday. Photo: Roscosmos