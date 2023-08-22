The decision to release waste water from the Fukushima plant has angered neighbouring countries, including China. Photo: Kyodo
The decision to release waste water from the Fukushima plant has angered neighbouring countries, including China. Photo: Kyodo
Science
China /  Science

China and Russia accused Japan of dumping Fukushima waste water for cost reasons

  • The decision to dispose of radioactive water in the sea has alarmed neighbouring countries, even though the International Atomic Energy Agency says it is safe
  • A joint submission by Moscow and Beijing said heating and then evaporating the water would be safer, but this option would be more expensive

Victoria Bela

Updated: 10:36pm, 22 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The decision to release waste water from the Fukushima plant has angered neighbouring countries, including China. Photo: Kyodo
The decision to release waste water from the Fukushima plant has angered neighbouring countries, including China. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE