The decision to release waste water from the Fukushima plant has angered neighbouring countries, including China. Photo: Kyodo
China and Russia accused Japan of dumping Fukushima waste water for cost reasons
- The decision to dispose of radioactive water in the sea has alarmed neighbouring countries, even though the International Atomic Energy Agency says it is safe
- A joint submission by Moscow and Beijing said heating and then evaporating the water would be safer, but this option would be more expensive
