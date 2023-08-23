The production line by Changsheng Technology can make 1,700 tonnes (1,874 tons) of high-performance, ultra-strong carbon fibre each year. Photo: Changsheng Technology
The production line by Changsheng Technology can make 1,700 tonnes (1,874 tons) of high-performance, ultra-strong carbon fibre each year. Photo: Changsheng Technology
Science
China /  Science

Chinese tech could break barrier to making crucial defence and aerospace material

  • China develops way to mass produce ultra-strong T1000 carbon fibre, used in missiles, space stations and wind turbines
  • US and Japanese bans on exports of manufacturing equipment have blocked Beijing from producing high-performance materials – until now

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 1:00pm, 23 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The production line by Changsheng Technology can make 1,700 tonnes (1,874 tons) of high-performance, ultra-strong carbon fibre each year. Photo: Changsheng Technology
The production line by Changsheng Technology can make 1,700 tonnes (1,874 tons) of high-performance, ultra-strong carbon fibre each year. Photo: Changsheng Technology
READ FULL ARTICLE