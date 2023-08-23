The production line by Changsheng Technology can make 1,700 tonnes (1,874 tons) of high-performance, ultra-strong carbon fibre each year. Photo: Changsheng Technology
Chinese tech could break barrier to making crucial defence and aerospace material
- China develops way to mass produce ultra-strong T1000 carbon fibre, used in missiles, space stations and wind turbines
- US and Japanese bans on exports of manufacturing equipment have blocked Beijing from producing high-performance materials – until now
